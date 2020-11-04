Limited rain today with a soaker close behind

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Very little rain happening today. Expecting less than a tenth of an inch for Portland. Mostly cloudy, occasional showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. Then it gets super soggy Thursday through Friday, and much colder this weekend.

Thursday: Wild weather day. The ingredients are there for thunderstorms along the Oregon coast. This will likely be our best opportunity to really collect some rain in the bucket across the Pacific Northwest.

Friday: Rain in the valley. Snow near mountain passes and locations near 2,500′ may get snow overnight (Madras, Prineville).

High Surf Advisory:

REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM SATURDAY Large breaking waves of 22 to 25 feet. South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast. From 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday. Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged. Bar crossings will also be very hazardous, especially during ebb tide. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=mfr&wwa=high%20surf%20advisory

Weekend: snow accumulates on mountain passes, with the majority of moisture focused over the Mt Bachelor, Sisters locations. At Mt. Hood Gov Camp may only collect 0.50″ – 1″ of snow. These forecast totals have not been consistent, other than it still looks like the central Cascades will see more snow (up to 6″) than Mt. Hood.

A few showers Wednesday

Wind picks up today from the southwest

The potential for thunderstorms hugging the Oregon coastline Thursday

Forecast rain totals from Wednesday through Saturday night

Forecast freezing levels put snow near mountain passes

Tuesday’s all-day rain totals

We’re coming from a dry October with below normal rainfall at 1.51″. We’re only a few days into the month of Nov but we’re already behind in rainfall month to date.

Drought conditions current as of Nov. 3, 2020

Rain totals / drought

We are in and have been in a drought. Approximately 93% of Oregon is operating under a variety of drought conditions from abnormally dry to extreme drought. This is only an ever so slight improvement since September. The extreme drought category has expanded while the other categories have barely shrunk.

Tuesday’s rain totals PDX: 0.39″

Month to date rain totals: 0.39″

Season to date at PDX: 1.90″ (below normal -1.56″)