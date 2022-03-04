PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect a mostly cloudy start Friday with isolated showers in the morning. Snow levels are low enough to leave some light accumulations on mountain passes. This afternoon all showers attached to a departing low will slide south. Then we’re left with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50.

If you’re traveling to the Southern Oregon or the California border, be prepared for several inches of snow on passes Friday night through Saturday morning. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for snow down to 2,000 feet in Klamath and Lake counties.

Winter Weather Advisory

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County – Central and Eastern Lake County – Including the cities of Adel, Lakeview, and Valley Falls

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 P.M. FRIDAY TO 10 A.M. PST SATURDAY. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. WHERE…South east Lake County, including Highway 140 east of Bly, highway 31 south of Paisley and highway 395 south of Alkali Lake. WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. IMPACTS…Plan on difficult road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. See tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow could cause travel difficulties. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ030&warncounty=ORC037&firewxzone=ORZ624&local_place1=13%20Miles%20W%20Paisley%20OR&product1=Winter+Weather+Advisory&lat=42.6617&lon=-120.7868#.YiHWvejMKUk

Friday school forecast

Trying to get a run in for the morning? Time it carefully between showers in the morning.

Light snow covers Hwy 26 Government Camp Friday morning

Nice weekend for skiing

Colder air enters the picture

Snow levels drop to about 2500 feet

Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible for southern Oregon Klamath County

Extended forecast offers a sneak peek at a roller coaster of temperatures

