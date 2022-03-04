PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect a mostly cloudy start Friday with isolated showers in the morning. Snow levels are low enough to leave some light accumulations on mountain passes. This afternoon all showers attached to a departing low will slide south. Then we’re left with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50.
If you’re traveling to the Southern Oregon or the California border, be prepared for several inches of snow on passes Friday night through Saturday morning. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for snow down to 2,000 feet in Klamath and Lake counties.
Winter Weather Advisory
Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County – Central and Eastern Lake County – Including the cities of Adel, Lakeview, and Valley Falls
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 P.M. FRIDAY TO 10 A.M. PST SATURDAY.
WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
WHERE…South east Lake County, including Highway 140 east of Bly, highway 31 south of Paisley and highway 395 south of Alkali Lake.
WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
IMPACTS…Plan on difficult road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities.
See tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow could cause travel difficulties.https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ030&warncounty=ORC037&firewxzone=ORZ624&local_place1=13%20Miles%20W%20Paisley%20OR&product1=Winter+Weather+Advisory&lat=42.6617&lon=-120.7868#.YiHWvejMKUk