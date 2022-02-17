Looking for a sunny escape? Head east of the mountains Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not Groundhog Day but it feels like it. We have a mostly cloudy start to the morning. You’re heading out the door into the low 40’s.

Generally south of Salem would be a chance to encounter fog. Then overcast skies prevail for the afternoon. Morning ceiling at about 1,500′ rises to 3,500′ by the afternoon. Expect low 50’s for daytime highs and light wind.

If you want it nice and clear with temps in the mid to upper 50’s, you must head east of the Cascades to The Dalles or to Bend.

On Friday more sunshine is expected with highs in the low 50’s.

Our next weather system this weekend could be the late February snow dump we desperately need for the Cascades, packing on a foot or more of snow. Tough traveling Sunday over mountain passes.

Additionally, snow levels may drop to the 1,000 to 1,500-foot range, potentially going lower by Monday next week. The tricky part is getting moisture to stick around in a post-frontal environment Monday.

Temps drop big time under a dry northeasterly flow could be as low as the mid-20s. It may be too dry to squeeze any blood out of that turnip. The departure of the low and arrival of cold air would be our best bet for any low snow. But, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves in the realm of wish-casting.

Rough seas

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY WHAT…North to northwest winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 12 ft at 18 seconds. WHERE…Coastal waters from Florence to Cape Blanco OR out 10 nm-

Coastal waters from Cape Blanco Oregon to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm-

Waters from Florence to Cape Blanco OR from 10 to 60 nm-

Waters from Cape Blanco Oregon to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm- WHEN…Until 4 p.m. PST Thursday. IMPACTS…Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve.