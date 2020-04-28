Low pressure ‘shrimp’ heads across Pacific to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – True spring weather as we gear up to move our days to the month of May. A polished ridge over the PNW will start to crumble as another system moves in Wednesday afternoon. That means clouds will start moving in aloft before that moisture reaches lower levels Wednesday, allowing for clouds to become more thick and gray before raining.

Ridge Shrinking Wed/Thu

Ridge Tuesday

As that ridge starts to collapse, we will watch an area of low pressure skip across the Pacific Northwest (PNW) and this will wedge a front across the Willamette Valley Wednesday.

That system you can see on the satellite moving our direction, which Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock points out resembles a shrimp. You may also think of it as a comma shape, which is the organization of an area of low pressure and the associated fronts that will impact our weather midweek.

A giant shrimp arrives this Wednesday. I'll have your forecast coming up on #koin6news @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/1LouQFP4Dj — NATASHA STENBOCK (@NatashaKOIN6) April 28, 2020

Now that system is inching closer as of Tuesday afternoon. We will see those clouds moving in before this system actually provides that precipitation. The timing of that rain looks to be by Wednesday evening. A rain shadow will likely cut those rain totals down, with the wettest part of the system to be when that front actually moves through to help initiate rain in the valley. I would call the timing of this around 6 PM, with the best bet for steady light rain to be closer to the 8 or 9 PM hour.

With this system moving in the temperatures will take a slight hit (lower to mid 60s) on Thursday, but cold air isn’t really expected to settle in. Although we’ve been running warm here in Portland, areas of the southwest have been cranking! Triple-digit heat is likely for areas like Phoenix and Las Vegas tomorrow afternoon. That heat is trying to creep up to areas of southeast Oregon too. There will be a gap between the temperatures west of the Cascades and the drier locations of Oregon near Nevada.