Memorial Day weekend warm up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Need some normal in your life? Well this is your weekend to step outside and smell the roses without being too cold or too warm.

Sat: patchy morning fog possible then partly cloudy upper 60’s

Sun: increasing clouds, low 70’s

Mon: rain tries to creep in midday to afternoon, otherwise mostly cloudy lower 70’s

What’s the “normal” high/low for this time of year at PDX? High: 69° / Low 50°. The average mean temperature for May is 57.9°. Our mean temperature so far this month is 59.4°, so we’re slightly above normal in those terms, but we also have a week left to end the month.

Data provided by National Weather Service Portland

The rest of the week you will be transported to August: jumping from the mid 70’s to mid 80’s to 90 by Friday. If we hit 90° that will be the first 90-degree day for the year, not to mention the first since the end of August last year. That being said, normal daytime highs in Portland for the end of August are in the low 80’s, not 90-something. Have we ever had a temperature of 90° so early in the season? Yes, the earliest date of at least 90° recorded at PDX is April 30, 1998. We’ve already had two days at 87° this month. That was the weekend of the 9th/10th.

Notice the weather pattern image below. That’s a 500 millibar geopotential height forecast for next Friday. We use that kind of map to look for changes in large scale weather patterns. That’s a ridge of high pressure you see draped across the entire western region which expands beyond the Rockies and into the Great Plains. That means everyone gets a chance to feel the warmth. Swipe next to see the National Weather Service graphic for Las Vegas. An excessive heat watch for temperatures up to 108° next Thu/Fri!

And if you think you might put your toes in the water as it’s warming up, beware the cold river temperatures. Follow the signs below for hypothermia. If you have a boat, great. If you think you’re going to float down a lazy river I hope you have a thick wet suit, life jacket and an easy way out.