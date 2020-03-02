Meteorological Spring has arrived: Here are your weather stats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s time to say goodbye to February and that is also the finish of our meteorological winter and start to our meteorological spring. This is different than the astronomical seasons, which is based from the earth and its rotation around the sun. The Meteorological Spring is the months of March, April, and May. With that February finished with 1.55″ of rain which was -2.11″ below average. The temperature finished at 44.0 degrees with a departure of +0.1. This was the 8th driest year on record with 13 days of .01″, 5 days of .10″, 1 day of .50″ and 0 rain events at or above 1.00″.

What do we have going on for March? Well, our average from 1941-2017 is 56.7/39.6 degrees and an average rainfall of 3.68″. I guess I wouldn’t be disclosing all the information if I failed to let everyone know that our average snow in March is .01″! That means we can’t rule out a little snow in March. It typically melts very quickly if we do see accumulating snow.

Are you ready to really see some spring temperatures? You may be asking when we see our first 70-degree day tends to be. Well it does happen in March, but usually by the time we are wrapping up the month. With that being said, last March we hit 70 degrees on March 19! However, think back to 2017 and we didn’t see our first 70-degree day until May (what do you think about that?).