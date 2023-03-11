PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday is your ‘get out of jail free’ card. We’re talking about weather jail. You know, that weather that keeps you stuck inside all day. Well, today is your day to get outside.

Isolated showers are possible but this day is largely dedicated to dry weather with some sun breaks. Daytime highs will bump up to the low 50s. Finally! Woo hoo!

Showers increase Sunday as an atmosphere river gets into position to aim and fire. The heaviest rain is expected Sunday night to Tuesday morning. Possible to get 1 to 2″ of rain. Snow levels are up to 5,000 Monday.

Weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service

Small Craft Advisory

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE…Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm.

* WHEN…From midnight PST tonight to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.