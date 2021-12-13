Monday forecast: Showers ahead, mountain passes expecting snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold and wet Monday is on the way, as a large area of low pressure continues to spin off the coast.

Showers will continue to stream in off the coast Monday with a risk of a thunderstorm as well.

By Monday evening, a little rain/snow mix may fall as low as 1,000 feet as cold air aloft moves in. Snowfall levels will remain below the mountain passes all week long.

Monday will remain cool as well. High temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 40s in the valley and along the coast under light easterly wind through the gorge.

The mountain passes will continue to get hit with lots of snow Monday. Snowfall levels are sitting at approx. 1,500ft. across the area.

Stay safe if you need to travel over the passes as more than 3ft. of snow has fallen in the mountains since Friday. That snow is here to stay for the season.