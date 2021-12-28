More snow and tricky driving in the forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready for a rowdy morning of some tricky driving.

It’s been a steady, light snowfall across the Portland metro with few breaks since 7 p.m. Monday. Snow continues to fall from the North Oregon Beaches to the Willamette Valley and over the Cascades. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday afternoon for snow accumulations ranging from 1-3″ around the PDX metro area.

Anytime we have snowfall across a variety of elevations, we do expect a variety in snow totals. It is possible some areas could receive more than 3″ of snow by Tuesday afternoon.

1″ – 3″(+-) inches is reasonable considering conditions. Although, I think we’re likely surpassing 1 inch by now. I suspect most areas will get at least an inch before sunrise if not 2 – 3″. Look at the variety of model snow forecasts thru Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Snow has been steady on our Lincoln City and Seaside cameras. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday afternoon for the entire Willamette Valley up to Clark County, the west side of the Columbia River Gorge. A sliver of the north-central Oregon Coast is also under a winter weather advisory until noon for 1 – 2″ inches of snow.

The forecast for today is a high of 35, with a few cloud breaks mid-day then a few more snow showers for Tuesday night, with only small accumulations.

Wednesday looks dry and bitterly cold. Temperatures are expected to range from the low 30’s to low 20’s.

You can do yourself and everyone around you a favor by preparing for winter driving conditions this week, wherever you go. Create a bigger gap between you and the vehicle ahead of you. We all appreciate it.