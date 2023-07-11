PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Feeling a little bit of May Gray or June Gloom? These morning clouds won’t last forever. Tuesday morning starts with overcast skies and temperatures in the upper 50s.

Overall, this week is ideal for those who enjoy a few clouds with their coffee but also require a sprinkle of sunshine. Tuesday’s highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s (that’s about 10 degrees warmer than Monday).

High pressure gradually strengthens this week. Each day you can expect clearer mornings, more sunshine, and more heat in the forecast by this weekend. Portland will go from highs in the low 80s to low 90s by Saturday.

Westerly winds will be strongest in the Columbia River Gorge, especially near the Tunnel 5 Fire near Underwood, Wash. and past The Dalles through eastern Oregon.