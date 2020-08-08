Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A weak system is pushing into the coast this morning, with some light drizzle. This system will fall apart as it continues east into the valley.

There is a slight chance of morning drizzle in the valley today. Clouds will linger through the noon hour and should begin to burn off in the afternoon with sunshine returning. Temperatures will top out in the 60s along the coast and 70s in the valley today.

East of the Cascades will see just a few passing clouds today. It will continue to be warm with temps in the lower 80s. This weekend will be a great time to get outside and take a hike in the Columbia River Gorge or the mountains.

We will see even warmer weather under plenty of sunshine Sunday with temps well into the 80s in the valley. No rain in sight after today.