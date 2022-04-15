PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After an active week of weather, we are going to slow things down Friday as Thursday’s showers move off to the east. They will be replaced with a brief ridge of high pressure over the area.

Expect morning clouds to give way to plenty of sunshine on Friday. Only a few spotty showers will be left around. Most of the shower activity will be confined to the Coast Range and the Cascades, with snow showers above 4,000 ft.

Temperatures will remain below normal for this time of the year with high’s mostly in the 40s and 50s from the coast through the valley.

The snow continues to pile up in the mountains this week with several feet landing on local ski resorts since last weekend. Mt. Hood Meadows is still open, so get up there and enjoy some fun on the slopes this weekend.

Don’t forget, Easter is this Sunday. The weather is looking nice for Easter!