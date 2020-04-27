Morning rain gives way to afternoon sun breaks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a fairly nice Sunday across the state, a return to wetter weather arrived overnight last night. Monday morning is starting out on the damp side, but things will begin to dry out this afternoon as a ridge of high pressure takes over. Rainfall amounts by the end of your Monday should range anywhere from about a half-inch along the coast to about a quarter inch in the valley. Temperatures will end up right about where there should be for this time of the year on your Monday.

Tuesday is looking even better with dry conditions and temperatures well above normal. If you are looking for one day this week to get outside and get some chores done, or just get some exercise, Tuesday is your day. The rest of the week looks a lot like a typical April forecast with periods of sun, then showers. Rinse and repeat as the week goes along. We are still well below average on rainfall and drought conditions persist throughout the state of Oregon.

These small systems passing by bring some relief, but much of the deficit was caused by several months of below normal rainfall this past fall and winter. Now we are heading into the dry season below normal. It may be tough to catch up from this point going forward, until next fall and winter. We shall see. Not all hope is lost.