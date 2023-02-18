PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re starting your holiday weekend in the low 40s with cloudy skies. The first part of your day will involve light rain in Portland but the second half should be mostly dry. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s. Really, it’s a fairly normal weather day in the Pacific Northwest.

At the coast, you will encounter scattered showers Saturday with daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday offers more cloud breaks midday, but showers return by the evening.

Planning a trip to Mt. Hood? This is a good time to get up there. Light snow is expected throughout the weekend. Mountain passes like Hwy 26 could collect 1 to 2 inches of snow. The wind will be out of the northwest. On the slopes, wind speeds could range from 20 to 30 mph by the afternoon. If you want more sunshine opportunities, head up there on Sunday before the next round of snow arrives.

Weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service

Small Craft Advisory

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE…The waters south of Gold Beach before Sunday morning, then all areas Sunday into Monday.

* WHEN…From 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

Traveling out of state? Lots of snow expected for Jackson Hole, WY.

Winter Storm Warning

Big Hole Mountains- Including the city of Victor

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches possible. Wind gusts to 40 mph may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow, particularly over mountain passes.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, including Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.