Morning temperatures once again dangling just above freezing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep those warm jackets and toe heaters nearby!

Friday morning, we’re expecting low 40s in Portland and outlying valley communities to drop into the 30s with some patchy fog also possible. Friday and Saturday will likely be mostly cloudy days to start, with a slight chance to feel a few drops. Otherwise, the main concentration of rain will be over the coast Friday.

Thursday morning in Portland — and really across much of the state — marked the coldest low temperatures we’ve had since the middle of May. Oddly enough, no records were broken. The normal high and low for Portland this time of year is 68º/49º. Here’s a list of the coldest low temps (below 50°) going back the last 5 months at PDX:

Oct. 7: 43º

Sept 16: 45°

Aug. 23: 48°

May 20: 43°

May 19: 41°

Pumpkin Patch Forecast: Which day is best to pick a pumpkin? I’d choose Saturday. It’s not 100% rain-free but it will be the driest out of the two. The next front arrives Saturday late at night and keeps raining all day with colder temps. We may even get some snow near or on our mountain passes Sunday.





The yellow line represents the freezing level





Friday – limited rain mostly falling at coast



Drought status update as of Oct. 7

Thursday Morning Lowest Temps

Frost Advisory – Moses Lake area WA

Including the cities of Ephrata, Moses Lake, Othello, Quincy, and Winchester FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY… * WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE…Ephrata, Moses Lake, Othello, Quincy, and Winchester. * WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=otx&wwa=frost%20advisory

It’s getting cold and the birds are on the move

Image courtesy: aeroecolab.com/oregon

It’s that time of year when birds are migrating by the thousands. Look at radar below. It detects more than rain – migrating birds can also be detected. To help birds stay on track, turn off your porch lights: https://aeroecolab.com/oregon