Mountains shrouded in feet of snow, mostly dry weekend for valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered showers will dance around the Willamette Valley Saturday morning before departing to the south well before noon.

For the remainder of the day, you can expect mostly cloudy skies, the occasional sun break with temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Saturday evening, there’s a chance to see a quick shower roll through Portland around 5 to 6 pm.

By Sunday morning, a few showers pop into the north end of the valley near Longview, but otherwise expect a partly cloudy day with temps in the low 50’s.

Friday was a fun weather day: we had a mix of rain, hail, thunderstorms and a winter storm warning for the mountains. It had all the flavors of winter and spring.

Hail in Boring, OR Friday. Credit: Zelda Zelda

Friday hail

Hwy 26 Friday

Santiam Pass Friday

Snow totals as of Friday night

Additional snow accumulations Saturday morning















Another chance for rain Saturday



Going skiing this weekend? Read below!

Even after the snow comes to an end this morning, mountain passes will be snow packed. The mountains have been hammered with snow over the last few days. On Friday, the only mountain resort left open was Mt. Hood Meadows. Timberline and Ski Bowl had to suspend operations due to severe winter weather which included hurricane-force winds, snow, ice, and power outages.

Sunday is looking pretty good for mountain visits. You’ll have more sunshine, highs for resorts will be up to 30 and it won’t be nearly as windy. Plus, I think you’ll find a big improvement in road conditions.

Friday’s snow storm. Video courtesy: Mt. Hood Meadows