Much-needed rain arrives, but is it a drop in the bucket?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday morning we start to get some of what’s been missing for the last few months — abundant rain. You can count on a wet commute in the morning and going home.

How much rain could Portland see in a 24-hour period? Possibly 0.25 to 0.30 of an inch.

It will be noticeably windy in the valley and very gusty along the coast. Peak wind gusts are expected between late morning and early evening on Friday.

From now through the weekend we will have very few breaks from the rain west of the Cascades. One thing that’s been relatively consistent in forecast models is the amount of rain to fall over Portland Friday through Sunday night. This might be close to the rain totals for April and May combined (0.97″).

That says a lot, mainly because it underscores the fact that we got pennies on the dollar for spring-time rainfall. On that note, if you were to compare projected rainfall totals to a down payment on a home, you would quickly realize your payment would be laughed at by the banks.

Atmospheric river impacts this weekend

A word from the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes

The WPC is forecasting as much as 2–4 inches of precipitation over some of the higher elevation locations in Northern CA, OR, and WA. While these ARs are forecast to bring impressive IVT magnitudes to the USWC for June, they are likely to be less productive than an AR of similar magnitude during the Winter. Due to the extremely dry conditions across the U.S. West, any precipitation produced by these ARs will be beneficial with little to no hazards, though the precipitation will not be enough to mitigate the extensive drought conditions https://cw3e.ucsd.edu/cw3e-ar-update-10-june-2021-outlook/

Gale Warning Friday