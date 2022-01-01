New year, new weather pattern in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our stretch of frigid temps continues Saturday as this modified arctic airmass sits over the PNW. Highs will again be well below normal, in the mid-upper 30s in Portland with sunshine for the afternoon.

Saturday starts out dry and foggy with partly sunny skies.

Next chance for rain is late Sunday morning. That begins a relatively “warmer”, wetter trend with temps in the mid 40’s. Looking out to January 4-6, there’s a possible set up for an atmospheric river with a southwest origin. We’ve seen this before. Cold and snowy turns to warmer and way-too-wet. At this point it appears snow levels could rise to 5,000 feet for the middle of next week.





















Daytime highs on Fri Dec 31

Last cold temps of the old year 2021

Sneaker waves, windy, wet Sunday

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM PST SUNDAY… * WHAT…Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN…From 10 AM to 2 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding, up to 1 foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… The Sunday afternoon high tide at Toke Point is forecast to peak near 12.5 feet around noon. The Sunday afternoon high tide at Tongue Point in Astoria is forecast to peak near 11.5 feet around noon. The Sunday afternoon high tide at Garibaldi is forecast to peak near 11 ft around noon. The Sunday afternoon high tide at South Beach is forecast to peak near 11.5 ft around 11 am. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=coastal%20flood%20advisory

Snow – measured in feet starting Sunday