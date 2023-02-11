PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We have a nice weekend ahead for the middle of February, with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 50s.

Saturday morning temps will bite just a little — expect mid- to upper-30s with some areas of fog. No rain in the weekend forecast means you can gather round the campfire or around your television for the Big Game on Sunday.

Sadly, as soon as you thought spring was here to stay — it all changes next week. Winter threatens to bite us back Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Portland may encounter measurable snow by Tuesday morning. Hopefully, all of you Valentine’s sweethearts can melt the snow away.

Snow levels are expected to lower to near 1,000′ Monday night. Then moisture tapers off Tues morning as it gets colder. Forecast models show there will be enough moisture coupled with cold air to support measurable snow.

Portland may encounter a trace to 1 inch of snow Tuesday morning — but this won’t be the same bitterly cold arctic blast we saw in February 2021. The cold air would be short-lived and moisture fizzles like a bad date by Valentine’s afternoon.