PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Saturday will start cloudy with sunshine breaking through late in the day. Portland can expect daytime high temps around the mid 70s. A weak low pressure system arrives Saturday, which means eastern and central Oregon, including the Cascades, may see isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday showers may swing through the coast and Willamette Valley. These showers appear to be very light. We’re likely to be more dry than wet Sunday. Showers may linger Monday morning. Just in time for fireworks, the sky should clear Monday afternoon and evening.

Traveling this weekend? Be aware of thunderstorm threats eastern Washington, central and eastern Oregon.

Flood Watch issued by National Weather Service