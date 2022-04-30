PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and surrounding metro areas could collect up to an inch of rain total in a 24 hour period from Friday night to Saturday night. Saturday also wraps up the month of April. Monitoring the rainfall for the month at PDX we find ourselves climbing up the ladder to 4th place, and counting. The day isn’t over yet. There’s still a chance to surpass the record for April which is 5.26 inches. That was in 1993.

Expect additional waves of rain intensity in the early morning hours. As this weekend’s front passes Saturday morning, so will that steady rain. Behind the front? Showers on/off and possibly thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday: Nice! Dry. Mid 60’s

















rain totals from Friday 8pm to Sat 12am

Rain totals from a 4-hr period Friday night. This was the beginning of a robust front. Data courtesy: NOAA



