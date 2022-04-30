PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and surrounding metro areas could collect up to an inch of rain total in a 24 hour period from Friday night to Saturday night. Saturday also wraps up the month of April. Monitoring the rainfall for the month at PDX we find ourselves climbing up the ladder to 4th place, and counting. The day isn’t over yet. There’s still a chance to surpass the record for April which is 5.26 inches. That was in 1993.
Expect additional waves of rain intensity in the early morning hours. As this weekend’s front passes Saturday morning, so will that steady rain. Behind the front? Showers on/off and possibly thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon.
Sunday: Nice! Dry. Mid 60’s
Rain totals from a 4-hr period Friday night. This was the beginning of a robust front.
Weather alerts
Washington / Oregon offshore
Offshore Waters Forecast NWS Ocean Prediction Center Washington DC 821 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022
Washington and Oregon waters- Inner waters from 60 nm to 150 nm offshore. Outer waters from 150 nm to 250 nm offshore.
Seas given as significant wave height, which is the average height of the highest 1/3 of the waves. Individual waves may be more than twice the significant wave height.
Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater between 60 NM and 150 NM offshore- 821 PM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022
GALE WARNING….SE winds 25 to 35 kt, becoming S to SE 10 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 10 ft. Rain with vsby 1 nm or less. .
SAT…Winds diminishing to W less than 10 kt, then becoming variable. Seas subsiding to 5 to 8 ft. Chance of rain. .
SAT NIGHT…Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 6 to 9 ft. .
SUN…S winds becoming 5 to 15 kt, then increasing to 10 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. .
SUN NIGHT…S to SE winds 10 to 20 kt. Seas becoming 6 to 11 ft. .
MON…Winds increasing to N to NW 20 to 30 kt. Seas building to 7 to 13 ft. .
MON NIGHT…NW winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. .
TUE…W to NW winds diminishing to 10 to 20 kt, then becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas subsiding to 7 to 9 ft. .
TUE NIGHT…SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 7 to 9 ft. .
WED…S winds 5 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. .
WED NIGHT…SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=gale%20warning