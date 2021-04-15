Entering 70s territory this Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stepping outside this morning, you’ll feel a chill in the air but it won’t last long.

By the time we get to your lunch hour, temperatures will already be in the mid-’60s. You get limitless sunshine through the weekend but that also means elevated fire danger. The wind will be mostly from the northeast in the valley today but not anything more than a light breeze.

Friday brings stronger easterly winds which will reach the coast and zap moisture like it’s going out of style. It will feel like early summer by the weekend, with temperatures in the lower 80s. We may break record highs Friday and Saturday in Portland.

There is no rain in the forecast for the next 7 days. This is a problem because we already have a rainfall deficit.

Special Weather Statements

North Oregon Coast-Central Oregon Coast-South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Tillamook, Netarts, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport, Cape Foulweather, Yachats, Florence, Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment UNSEASONABLY WARM AND DRY THROUGH THIS WEEKEND… An unseasonably dry start to April has left vegetation drier than normal for this time of year along the Oregon and southern Washington coast. Breezy offshore flow is resulting in unseasonably warm and dry afternoons, further drying out vegetation across the region. Offshore winds have weakened and turned more northerly bringing in relatively moist marine air to the coast this evening. However, offshore flow is expected to return Thursday and continue through Friday for another round of unseasonably warm and dry conditions. Friday afternoon will bring breezier winds than Thursday, bringing an increased threat for fire spread. Extra caution is advised with fire, at least through the upcoming weekend. Be sure to check with your local fire district before burning, as there may be restrictions in place. Muessle/TK https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=special%20weather%20statement