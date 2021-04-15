Entering 70s territory this Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stepping outside this morning, you’ll feel a chill in the air but it won’t last long.
By the time we get to your lunch hour, temperatures will already be in the mid-’60s. You get limitless sunshine through the weekend but that also means elevated fire danger. The wind will be mostly from the northeast in the valley today but not anything more than a light breeze.
Friday brings stronger easterly winds which will reach the coast and zap moisture like it’s going out of style. It will feel like early summer by the weekend, with temperatures in the lower 80s. We may break record highs Friday and Saturday in Portland.
There is no rain in the forecast for the next 7 days. This is a problem because we already have a rainfall deficit.
Special Weather Statements
North Oregon Coast-Central Oregon Coast-South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Tillamook, Netarts, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport, Cape Foulweather, Yachats, Florence, Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
UNSEASONABLY WARM AND DRY THROUGH THIS WEEKEND… An unseasonably dry start to April has left vegetation drier than normal for this time of year along the Oregon and southern Washington coast. Breezy offshore flow is resulting in unseasonably warm and dry afternoons, further drying out vegetation across the region. Offshore winds have weakened and turned more northerly bringing in relatively moist marine air to the coast this evening. However, offshore flow is expected to return Thursday and continue through Friday for another round of unseasonably warm and dry conditions. Friday afternoon will bring breezier winds than Thursday, bringing an increased threat for fire spread. Extra caution is advised with fire, at least through the upcoming weekend. Be sure to check with your local fire district before burning, as there may be restrictions in place. Muessle/TKhttps://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=special%20weather%20statement
Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Portland OR
Coast Range of Northwest Oregon- Central Coast Range of Western Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- South Willamette Valley-Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills- Northern Oregon Cascades-Cascade Foothills in Lane County- Cascades in Lane County-Upper Hood River Valley- Western Columbia River Gorge-Central Columbia River Gorge- South Washington Cascades-Willapa Hills-I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, Grande Ronde, Burnt Woods, Tidewater, Swisshome, Veneta, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Vida, Jasper, Lowell, Cottage Grove, McKenzie Pass, McKenzie Bridge, Oakridge, Willamette Pass, Parkdale, Odell, Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River, Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, Wind River Valley, Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, Cougar, North Bonneville, Stevenson, Carson, and Underwood
UNSEASONABLE HIGH FIRE DANGER THROUGH THIS WEEK… A period of prolonged offshore flow combined with slowly warming temperatures will lead to unseasonably dry conditions this week. In addition to the dry weather, north to northeast winds will increase slightly Thursday afternoon before diminishing overnight. Even breezier conditions are expected on Friday as offshore flow strengthens. Temperatures will also climb through Friday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s for the interior lowlands. Highs in the 80s are expected this weekend, although it should be less breezy. Expect relative humidity values to bottom out somewhere between 15-25% for most locations on Thursday and Friday. The warm, dry and windy conditions will further dry out the already dry vegetation. The combination of all of these factors will elevate the risk of fire spread through this week, especially on Friday. Extra caution is advised with fire, at least through the upcoming weekend. Be sure to check with your local fire district before burning, as there may be restrictions in place.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=special%20weather%20statement
