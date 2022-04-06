PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A frost advisory kicks off our Wednesday morning. No, we didn’t rewind to February.

The last time Portland registered a temperature at or below freezing was March 10 (28 °). Temps across the Willamette Valley are starting in the low 30s. Have no fear, high pressure is near. Wednesday’s highs reach the mid 60s. That’s 10° warmer than Tuesday’s high temps.

Fewer clouds and offshore flow will be the dominating features for the next two days. This will allow for dry conditions and warmer weather. Thursday may end up being the warmest day so far this year with highs in the mid 70s.

As you can see below in the forecast trend, we’re in for big temperature swings over the next week. The last time Portland had highs in the upper 40s was March 8. This week we marry February and May weather.







This week freezing levels will be all over the place.







Frost Advisory

Low temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees will result in frost formation, until 8 AM PDT Wednesday. WHERE: In Oregon, North Oregon Coast, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, South Washington Coast, I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=frost%20advisory

Special avalanche bulletin by NWAC

The recent storm snow will rapidly thaw Wednesday as freezing levels soar to 9500ft and the strong April sun beats down on Mt Hood. You will encounter a variety of dry and wet snow avalanche problems, any of which could grow large enough to bury, injure, or kill a person. These are dangerous and unusual conditions; build in a wide margin for error and consider avoiding avalanche terrain altogether. https://nwac.us/avalanche-forecast/#/all/

WHAT

Uniquely dangerous avalanche conditions are expected Wednesday as rapidly warming temperatures and strong sunshine cause the snow to become unstable. Large natural avalanches could occur.

WHEN

In effect from Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – 6:58PM to Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – 6:30PM

WHERE

The Washington Cascades from the Canadian Border to the Columbia River, Mt Hood, and the Olympic Mountains.

IMPACTS

Several feet of recent snow accumulated across the mountains. Wednesday’s significantly warming temperatures and sunny skies will cause this snow to become unstable and result in natural avalanches. Some of these slides could be big enough to bury, injure, and kill a person.

Mt. Hood freezing level forecast:

THU NIGHT 10,000′

FRI 4500′

FRI NIGHT 3000′

SAT 2000′