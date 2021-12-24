Oh, the weather outside is frightful, windy and wet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is coming to a road near you. It’s Christmas Eve. Are you going somewhere today? Here’s what you need to know before you leave.

Wind this morning has been gusting up to 25 mph from the south and it remains fairly windy throughout the day. If you’re hauling a bunch of stuff on your roof rack, get it tied down really tight. Morning temperatures start in the upper 30’s, maxing out in the low 40’s by the afternoon in Portland.

Precipitation rates were intense this morning which helped cool the air a few more degrees. You may have seen snowflakes temporarily but it’s too warm for sticking snow downtown… at least for today.

Quite the clash of warm and cold air today. There is a chance for thunderstorms from the coast to the Willamette Valley later this afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Cascades and Coast Range from Oregon to Washington Friday 6 a.m. through Saturday 6 a.m. Several inches of snow are possible on the Coast Range above 1,000′. We’re talking up to 2 feet or more in the Cascades. The NWAC Avalanche forecast for the backcountry of Mt. Hood is considered high today.

Snow

How low today? Accumulating snow down to 1,000′ is possible. Anywhere below that is likely to be temporary and only under the heaviest showers.

How low Saturday? Down to 500′ and then sticking to the valley floor by evening Christmas.

A Winter Storm Watch begins for Portland and the rest of the valley Saturday afternoon and lasts until Sunday night. Snow totals are still up in the air. Still looks like Portland gets maybe 1-2″ at best over the weekend. Hillsides would score better and certainly, foothills would have the most next in line to the Cascades. We go below freezing for several days starting Sunday. The wind turns NNE by Monday drawing in the bitter cold, dry air.

