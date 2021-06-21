One more day of heat before temps slightly cool down again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Father’s Day and the first day of summer on Sunday wound up to be a hot one.

Typically, we’ll get just one 90-degree day in June, but not this year. We’ve already had three, and are expecting another one for Monday.

In fact, Monday’s record high, is 96, set back in 1992. Our forecast high is 95, so we’ll be very close, but there is a chance to tie that record, too. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to cover the metro area, gorge, and Columbia Basin. Temperatures in those areas east could soar to the triple digits.

Southern, Central and Eastern Oregon are concerns for the next several days as thunderstorms are expected starting Monday night into Tuesday morning. Dry lightning is a concern, as it could lead to new wildfire starts across those areas.

Fire danger remains high in our portion of the region, too. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue has issued a burn ban across its coverage area.

Sunday, the marine layer stayed in place at the coast, moderating temperatures there. Daytime highs were in the upper 50s to the low 70s. A similar situation sets up for Monday, so relief from the valley heat can be found there.

That marine layer will act as our “natural air conditioning” as it pushes onshore Tuesday and Wednesday for a few extra clouds to start the day. Temperatures in the valley and metro area will modify into the lower 80s, but that will be short-lived. 90s return Friday,

Next weekend may indeed be close to record breaking, especially Saturday. Triple digit heat is again looming. Records for the 26th hold at 102 in 2018, and for the 27th, 98 in 2000. Whew!

Overnight lows will not be the most pleasant for sleeping either as they will stay in the upper 50s to the low to mid-60s through the week. No rain in sight for our immediate area in the near future.