Oregon drizzle to turn into tough mountain driving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re starting this Tuesday in the mid to upper 40’s. Rain remains light thanks to a lingering warm front.

Portland may collect 0.10 – 0.20 inch of rain for the day. Low clouds and patchy fog may form in the morning. Scattered showers are expected for the afternoon with highs in the low 50’s, just a few degrees above normal (48°).

Snow level for the Cascades remains above the passes Tuesday. Then we’re keeping our eyes on the next area of low pressure that will drop in from the north. This will help bring in colder air and snow levels closer to the passes by late Tuesday night.

Tough driving later this week

If your work schedule takes you out of state this week, start planning around the weather now. Snow levels will be lowering starting Wednesday and likely impacting mountain passes across the Oregon and Washington Cascades, Eastern Oregon/Washington to Northern California/Nevada.

The National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada issues a Winter Storm Watch for travelers starting Wednesday afternoon.