PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain showers will be replaced with cloudy conditions across western Oregon and Washington through Saturday morning. That’s the last of the mild temperatures seen in the valley — and then an arctic blast moves in Saturday night.
Light rain showers Saturday afternoon have the potential to change over to a few light snow showers Saturday evening. No snow accumulation is expected at PDX or downtown, but some higher elevated spots might see a dusting. Mountain pass travel will likely be tricky Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Once the chance of snow moves out of the region, subfreezing temperatures move into the Pacific Northwest. Easterly winds will strengthen, helping the feel-like temperature drop into the teens for the Gorge and parts of the Willamette Valley.