PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain showers will be replaced with cloudy conditions across western Oregon and Washington through Saturday morning. That’s the last of the mild temperatures seen in the valley — and then an arctic blast moves in Saturday night.

Light rain showers Saturday afternoon have the potential to change over to a few light snow showers Saturday evening. No snow accumulation is expected at PDX or downtown, but some higher elevated spots might see a dusting. Mountain pass travel will likely be tricky Saturday night into Sunday morning.

  • Windchill explained
  • Cold front arrives over Portland by Saturday night
  • PDX temps mid to upper 30’s as rain turns to snow
  • Snow mixes with rain after 7pm Saturday
  • Rain and snow gone by 10pm Saturday
  • Daytime highs will be below normal over the weekend
  • Windchill represents how cold your skinn will feel when adding wind
  • Windchill represents how cold your skinn will feel when adding wind
  • Potential snow totals are less than 1″ across the metro. Some will see no snow at all
  • Better chance for measurable snow through the gorge and Cascades

Once the chance of snow moves out of the region, subfreezing temperatures move into the Pacific Northwest. Easterly winds will strengthen, helping the feel-like temperature drop into the teens for the Gorge and parts of the Willamette Valley.