First December weekend hits us with wet, windy, weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our next rainmaker arrives Saturday. Timing on that rain will be late morning until early evening. Along with rain, a strong southerly flow is expected with gusts 15-25 mph in the Willamette Valley.

Wind Advisory will be in effect Saturday for Eastern Columbia River Gorge and North Central Oregon. Gusts from the west possible up to 55 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Saturday for the WA Cascades above 2,000′. Watch for accumulating snow on mountain passes there, with up to a foot of snow by the end of the day. Oregon Cascades won’t be nearly is snowy, perhaps only getting 1 – 2″ of snow above 5,000′ Saturday. Colder air arrives Sunday about the same time precipitation ends. And yes there are more snow building opportunities in the forecast starting Monday morning.

This weekend at the beach, watch for King Tides. Coastal Flood Advisory in effect Saturday from 11am to 2pm for tidal overflow during high tide.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 2 PM SATURDAY

* WHAT…Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN…From 11 AM to 2 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The Saturday afternoon high tide at Toke Point is forecast to peak near 11.8 feet. The Saturday afternoon high tide at Tongue Point in Astoria is forecast to peak near 10.9 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=coastal%20flood%20advisory

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM SATURDAY