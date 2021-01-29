Patchy fog this morning, rain returns tonight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hello fog! At least it’s not raining.

Valley fog will gradually dissipate by 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. Friday morning. You may get a brief peek at the sun then back to mostly cloudy skies. Rain is expected for the early evening hours by 5 p.m. over PDX. This will be the light variety, less than a tenth of an inch total for the night.

Yamhill and Forest Grove started the morning freezing. Isolated slick spots may be possible for some back roads. We’ll start the day in the upper 30s for the PDX metro. High pressure briefly sets in today, hence the coldest air gets trapped at the surface.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s today under mostly cloudy skies. Then that evening rain arrives.

Snow falls over the Cascades and Central OR Friday night.

These are your forecast rain totals just for Friday.

These are your forecast rain totals starting Friday night going ’til Sunday night.

Mountain Forecast

Snow Levels: 2500′ Friday, rises to 4,000′ by Saturday evening, then up to 5,000′ Sunday.

Friday night to Saturday night snow totals for Government Camp may amount to approx: 1-2″.

This weekend, namely Sunday through Monday we’re tapping into a weak atmospheric river — nothing like what we’re seeing over California. All in all, we could pick up a total of 1″ of rain for the valley from Saturday to Sunday.

Based day to ski based purely on my preference for sunshine and an appreciation for fresh powder.

This avalanche forecast for the back country of Mt. Hood is provided by NWAC.

Snow levels remain below mountain passes. Then a rise in temps Sunday means snow levels rise to 5,000′.

Full Moon Awesomeness

