PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s okay, you’re not alone. It’s totally normal to feel excited about the abundant sunshine, warm afternoons and no rain on your parade. This feels like a complete reversal of seasons as we get into another week of 80-degree weather.

Friday will be one of several warm days in the 80s. Depending on when the fog and clouds break free, we could be reaching a high of 85.

The normal daytime high for the first week of October is 69 in Portland. We’ll probably break temperature records Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday.

Another way to look at this dry, warm streak: This is the best time to make those trips to the pumpkin patch!





Expecting record breakers this week













But wait, if it is October then shouldn’t we be dealing with mud puddles and rain jackets? Yes. There is no rain in the forecast for the next week. Isn’t this unusual? Yes, it is.

In fact, with only a trace of drizzle to record at PDX so far this month, we are seriously lacking rain. Drought conditions are worsening and this does mean you’ll have to throw some water at your garden.