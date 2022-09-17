PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday will be one of our grayest days in the next seven.

An upper-level low drops south, which is part of an elongated trough. Saturday stays overcast, with a small chance for an isolated shower. If you’re heading to any weekend events, plan on that old-fashioned sweater weather with fall in the air.

The best chance for showers for Portland will be late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. After a trace to a few hundredths of an inch of rain, we’ll get onto a nice Sunday afternoon in the upper 70s.

rain totals forecast for Sunday morning. This rain occurs overnight.

See the majority of moisture focuses on Northern California

Oktoberfest in Mt. Angel should be uber wunderbar Sunday afternoon.

Chances are you’ll stay dry for this game.

A NNE flow develops late Sunday

Drough conditions are no longer improving. The abnormally dry category has grown by more than 10%

Air quality advisory for parts of Oregon

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory, in effect until 3 p.m. Monday. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart, lung diseases and other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.