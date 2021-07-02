Planning your July 4th holiday weekend: Friday warms up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday morning an overcast start to the day keeps us in the low 60s in the morning. By the afternoon we have sunshine and daytime highs reach the mid-80s.
Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, we start each day with a shallow marine layer and wrap it up with sunshine. Daytime highs span the upper 80s to low 90s.
The eastern half of Oregon and Washington continue to operate on the hot side, near or above 100°. An excessive heat warning remains in effect through the end of the 4th of July weekend.
Medford area Heat Advisory through the weekend. Daytime highs range from 95 – 107°.
Fires:
Wrentham Market Fire aka Dufur 10,000 acres
Rattlesnake Fire 5,000 acres
Valley View Fire aka Sunset Valley fire 100+ acres
Lava Fire in CA 19,680 acres – This one is closest to I-5 Mt Shasta. Traffic impacts are expected according to ODOT.
Tennant Fire in CA 9,439 acres – This one is closest to Hwy 97 and as a result has shut down this stretch of the road in CA. Now everyone is piling onto I-5. These two CA fires are contributing to excessive smoke over southern Oregon.
Air quality alert in effect for Lakeview and Klamath Falls due to smoke blowing toward Oregon, coming from the SW.
Excessive Heat Warning
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 95 to 105.
* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pdt&wwa=excessive%20heat%20warning