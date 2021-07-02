Planning your July 4th holiday weekend: Friday warms up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday morning an overcast start to the day keeps us in the low 60s in the morning. By the afternoon we have sunshine and daytime highs reach the mid-80s.

Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, we start each day with a shallow marine layer and wrap it up with sunshine. Daytime highs span the upper 80s to low 90s.

The eastern half of Oregon and Washington continue to operate on the hot side, near or above 100°. An excessive heat warning remains in effect through the end of the 4th of July weekend.

Medford area Heat Advisory through the weekend. Daytime highs range from 95 – 107°.







Fires:

Wrentham Market Fire aka Dufur 10,000 acres

Rattlesnake Fire 5,000 acres

Valley View Fire aka Sunset Valley fire 100+ acres

Lava Fire in CA 19,680 acres – This one is closest to I-5 Mt Shasta. Traffic impacts are expected according to ODOT.

Tennant Fire in CA 9,439 acres – This one is closest to Hwy 97 and as a result has shut down this stretch of the road in CA. Now everyone is piling onto I-5. These two CA fires are contributing to excessive smoke over southern Oregon.

Air quality alert in effect for Lakeview and Klamath Falls due to smoke blowing toward Oregon, coming from the SW.

Excessive Heat Warning