Got a big honey-do list this weekend? You’ll be dodging showers part of the weekend. Portland may get a total of 1 inch of rain from Friday night until Sunday night.

This time, however, there will be longer breaks in between showers. You’ll notice the difference in temperatures too: mid to upper 60s with Sunday being the warmest day.

Snow levels are above 7,000′ this weekend. Expect lingering snow in the shadows on hikes and around higher elevation camping spots.

Feeling a bit of a cold shoulder lately? It’s not your deodorant, it’s the weather. Friday morning started off with a record daily low temp at Hillsboro of 32, matching an old record from 1964. This May so far ranks as 6th coldest for Portland and the coldest since 2011. Despite the cool and rainy weather, the show must go on for outdoor sports. This weekend in particular we have our eyes on soccer and baseball.

On Friday the Hops prevailed despite getting 0.16″ of rain up until the 7th inning, at which time the game ended early due to rain. Hops won 4 – 1 against Spokane. I said it was going to rain during the entire game Friday and it did indeed. Saturday night it’s the Timbers and that evening match is looking like a mostly dry event.



A word about drought

Drought?! You’ve got to be kidding, right? I mean, come on, we’re water logged, beaver dammed, climbing on Noah’s Ark here. To the contrary, drought is ongoing. Here’s an excerpt from NIDIS, National Integrated Drought Information System, about our latest snow drought.

Snow Drought Update for May 5, 2022