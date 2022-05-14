Got a big honey-do list this weekend? You’ll be dodging showers part of the weekend. Portland may get a total of 1 inch of rain from Friday night until Sunday night.
This time, however, there will be longer breaks in between showers. You’ll notice the difference in temperatures too: mid to upper 60s with Sunday being the warmest day.
Snow levels are above 7,000′ this weekend. Expect lingering snow in the shadows on hikes and around higher elevation camping spots.
Feeling a bit of a cold shoulder lately? It’s not your deodorant, it’s the weather. Friday morning started off with a record daily low temp at Hillsboro of 32, matching an old record from 1964. This May so far ranks as 6th coldest for Portland and the coldest since 2011. Despite the cool and rainy weather, the show must go on for outdoor sports. This weekend in particular we have our eyes on soccer and baseball.
On Friday the Hops prevailed despite getting 0.16″ of rain up until the 7th inning, at which time the game ended early due to rain. Hops won 4 – 1 against Spokane. I said it was going to rain during the entire game Friday and it did indeed. Saturday night it’s the Timbers and that evening match is looking like a mostly dry event.
A word about drought
Drought?! You’ve got to be kidding, right? I mean, come on, we’re water logged, beaver dammed, climbing on Noah’s Ark here. To the contrary, drought is ongoing. Here’s an excerpt from NIDIS, National Integrated Drought Information System, about our latest snow drought.
Snow Drought Update for May 5, 2022
The spatial extent of snow drought across the West, based on the percent of median snow water equivalent (SWE) from early May, has decreased substantially over the past month due to a series of cold April storms. It should be noted that by early May most of the SNOTEL sites in the West are already into the melt season, and the percent of median SWE for the date does not necessarily reflect peak SWE. The greatest improvements from these storms were in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies, where SWE is now near normal or above normal.
Many of the SNOTEL sites in Oregon and Washington recorded record high April precipitation, and the region’s temperatures were well below normal, which translated to large gains in the snowpack. Southern Idaho, which is facing significant water supply shortages on April 1, saw a modest rise in water supply forecast due to precipitation and cool weather slowing the melt-out of the snowpack. While most of southern Idaho had precipitation rates just below average in April, the Weiser, Payette, Boise, Big Wood, and Snake River basins all received between 135% and 146% of normal precipitation in April. Record high April SWE increases are indicative of the slow melt-out and increased, at some sites record high, precipitation. This wet and cool April was not nearly enough to overcome long-term precipitation deficits and low snowpack and early rapid melt-out in several areas, which continue to drive persistent drought conditions throughout much of Oregon and Idaho. The early melt-out in combination with snowpack peaking at levels significantly below the 1991–2020 median peak have resulted in an unfavorable outlook for water supply availability during the summer.https://www.drought.gov/drought-status-updates/snow-drought-current-conditions-and-impacts-west-5-5-22