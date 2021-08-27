Morning sprinkles possible before afternoon sun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’re staring at the last Friday of August 2021 and it feels like fall.

Lingering showers may hug the foothills this morning. We’re not expecting any true leftovers for Portland. However, a stray sprinkle is still possible until late morning. The afternoon looks lovely: sunny mid-70s.

PDX only measured a trace of rain from Thursday. Neighboring Alberta Park and Beaumont Wilshire got 0.01″ for the 24 hr total. Coastal locations measured a range from 0.04″ to 0.16″ inches.

If you have friends volunteering or running Hood to Coast today, do them a favor and offer a blanket and hot cocoa. We expect the Timberline starting line to be cold, damp and windy: Low 40’s with wind gusts up to 20 mph. It just gets better from there: drier and warmer by the afternoon.

Drought update

Here’s the Drought Information Statement, issued by the Portland, OR Weather Forecast Office.

DROUGHT UPDATE FOR NORTHWEST OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON SYNOPSIS: Drought conditions continue to intensify in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington due to below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures during spring and summer 2021. The total of March through July precipitation was only 20 to 60 percent of average. In addition to the lack of precipitation, temperatures for June and July were much above average. In fact, June temperatures included new all-time record highs on 3 consecutive days (June 26 – 28) at Portland, Oregon, and June monthly temperatures were 4 to 8 degrees above average. Although July temperatures were not as extreme, they were still 2 to 4 degrees above average. The lack of precipitation and hot temperatures in June and July resulted in rapidly-declining streamflow, low soil moisture, and stressed vegetation in the region. Most creeks and rivers in the region are at or near record-low streamflow for this time of year. IMPACTS: The impacts of these unusually-dry conditions continue to intensify. Streamflow will remain low through the summer, with many rivers and creeks comparable to 2015 and 2016 levels. This could result in restrictions or shortages for some irrigation districts and municipal water providers, although impacts vary greatly around the region. Water temperatures are running high due to the low streamflow and high air temperatures, and these conditions are detrimental for many aquatic species, including salmon. Forests are dry and concerning in terms of potential fire conditions. Reservoir storage is lower than average, and many reservoirs are being drawn down rapidly to supply water for downstream demands. Low reservoir levels will affect some recreation activities through summer and early fall. Other impacts include reduced agricultural yield and poor pasture conditions, especially where irrigation water isn`t available. LOCAL DROUGHT OUTLOOK: NOAA`s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) produces monthly and seasonal outlooks, in which there is a weighing of the odds of near-normal, above-normal, or below-normal temperatures and precipitation. Both the August and the 3-month August-October outlooks show an enhanced likelihood of above average temperatures. The outlook for precipitation is less certain, and CPC indicated equal chance of near, above, or below average precipitation. However, it is unlikely that rainfall sufficient to improve drought conditions will occur before October. Based on the monthly and seasonal outlooks, CPC is indicating high likelihood of drought conditions persisting or worsening for the rest of the summer. The prospects for continued above-average temperatures are particularly impactful on increased vegetation stress, warmer stream temperatures, and increased demand for irrigation water. NOAA`s Northwest River Forecast Center produces forecasts of streamflow volume for the time period April through September for numerous gages in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. Many watersheds will see the lowest April-September streamflow volume on record. https://www.drought.gov/drought-information-statements?wfo=PQR