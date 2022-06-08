PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are closing in on the first day of summer, which is less than two weeks away — but Wednesday’s forecast is still going to feel a bit further from summer.

We will have morning clouds in Portland with some patchy drizzle expected for the Oregon coast. The weak disturbance that passed through Tuesday night, will keep some clouds in the forecast for at least a portion of the morning and afternoon. Once that completely dissipates, we will be working with a rather temporary area of high pressure.

It will be sunniest around central Oregon and up into the eastern Gorge. With that, it will also be warmest east of the Cascades as well. It’s a fantastic time to get outdoors, as the heat isn’t too bad yet and it will be dry.

Swipe through the graphics below to get an idea of the forecast in your area. Temperatures are going to be holding to the 60s for the Oregon coast by the afternoon. If clouds hold long enough, there may be a few spots that just hit the upper 50s for the day.

The valley will start cool near 50 degrees, eventually hitting the lower to mid-70s for the day. There will be a gentle breeze riding north through the Willamette Valley. That means it will be coming in from the south, about 5 to 10 mph.

Portland is expected to hit around the mid-70s by afternoon. The average temperature for this time of June is 73 degrees in Portland, meaning it will be a typical late spring day for Portland.

A breeze holds for the Gorge in the afternoon. It will be blowing out of the west around Hood River at 10 to 15 mph. There may be some gusts coming in around 20 mph. If you keep heading east, you will hit The Dalles, which will probably warm to the lower 80s again. Fewer clouds across the board for the central and eastern portions of the state. Have a great Wednesday.