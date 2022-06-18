PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday’s high was only 60! We almost tied a record for coolest daytime high, which currently stands at 59° (1996). The normal high is 74° for mid June in Portland. Last year, on June 17, the high temp at PDX was 84°. The record max high for June 17 is 97° (1969). Friday’s daily rainfall in Portland was 0.11″.

Exciting rain stats: Portland’s current month to date rain total is 2.93″. That’s 1.83″ above normal. June in Portland is now tied with the 9th wettest since records began in 1940. And that makes this June the 3rd wettest in the last 10 years!

If you’re a weekend warrior you know weather can become your nemesis or BFF. This weekend marks the fourth consecutive weekend with rain in Portland. Let’s take it a step further. Rain has dominated every precious weekend in Portland, except May 21-22, since April 30! I’m talking measurable rain, more than a trace. The most recent dry weekend in April was April 23-24. This has been the wettest April/May/June on record for Portland.

Next week, for the first week of summer, we could go a whopping 5 days in a row without rain. A touch of high pressure is in the forecast! When was the last time that happened? Again I’m talking no rain, not even a trace. We had a 4-day dry streak May 20-23. Still shaking your meteorological marbles for a longer dry period than just FOUR days? Well, you have to take a long trip down memory lane. Go all the way back to February 6 through 13. That was the next longest solid dry period lasting EIGHT days in a row!

Back to this weekend’s forecast

The main features for this weekend’s weather will be showers, occasional sun breaks, and below normal temps. Daytime highs: Low to mid 60s. Think waterproof jacket weather for the weekend. Rainfall totals for Saturday and Sunday could be as little as 0.10″ to 0.25″. Nothing like last weekend’s record rain.