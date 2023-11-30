PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Rain, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways…in inches.

Portland could see a month’s worth of rain in the next 7 days. That’s roughly 5.5 inches showing up between now and next Wednesday. Sounds wild and far-fetched. That’s exactly what I’m thinking as I look at forecast models parading storm systems over the Pacific Northwest. All that to be enhanced by an atmospheric river that will take our temperatures to a new level.

Let’s focus on Thursday.

Thursday morning starts rather cold ahead of our next frontal system. Rain arrives in Portland late morning, and all I can say is “don’t be a stranger.” The last day we had measurable rain in Portland was last Wednesday, Nov. 22. This next front will help mix out the air and improve air quality for the Willamette Valley, putting an end to the air quality advisory.

Rain for the coast and valley spells S-N-O-W for the mountains. Snow runs into the Cascades by midday with snow levels starting at about 3,000 feet. Snow levels may dip to 2,500 feet by Thursday night. That means count on counting inches of snow on your main mountain passes. If you haven’t thought about winter driving better start thinking fast.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday through Friday morning for the Cascades above 3,000 feet.

A winter storm watch is in effect Thursday night through Saturday for the Cascades above 3,000 feet.