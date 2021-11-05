Prepare for a morning drench before a brief sun sighting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re awaiting Toddler Rain this Friday morning — meaning this next front will get in your face and wake you up much earlier than you want to, suddenly spill a bunch of water, demand attention from morning commuters and then stomp out by 9 or 10 a.m. Before you know it, that Toddler Rain has moved on to throw a fit somewhere else.
The good news is we are likely to get a break in the clouds by the afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m., with temps reaching the mid-50s. More rain is expected to arrive late in the evening and throughout the weekend.
The weekend does call for more rain, gusty winds and mountain snow that could become foothill snow. The arrival of colder air also means a chance for thunderstorms at the coast Saturday.
Snow levels may lower to 3,000 feet or even 2,000 feet by Sunday. That’s still too high for snow on coast range passes. Likely snow will accumulate on mountain passes like Hwy 26 and Gov. Camp Saturday going into Sunday. I think 1-3 inches at Govy is a reasonable outcome.
King Tides
King Tides and Coastal Flood Advisory combine today through Saturday. Get your high tide times here.
COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM PDT FRIDAY AND 1 PM TO 5 PM SATURDAY.
* WHAT…Tidal overflow flooding expected.
* WHERE…North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN…For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, from 1 PM to 4 PM PDT Friday. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 1 PM to 5 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The expected water level at Astoria is expected to peak near 10.5 ft around 2 PM Friday, and 11.0 ft around 3 PM Saturday. Minor flooding may affect Highway 101 near Seaside, Nehalem, and/or Tillamook. High water may also affect parts of Frazier Rd, Miami Foley Rd at milepost 1, and the intersection near Alderbrook and Possetti road. There has also been flooding in the town of Rockaway Beach.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=coastal%20flood%20advisory