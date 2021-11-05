Prepare for a morning drench before a brief sun sighting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re awaiting Toddler Rain this Friday morning — meaning this next front will get in your face and wake you up much earlier than you want to, suddenly spill a bunch of water, demand attention from morning commuters and then stomp out by 9 or 10 a.m. Before you know it, that Toddler Rain has moved on to throw a fit somewhere else.

The good news is we are likely to get a break in the clouds by the afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m., with temps reaching the mid-50s. More rain is expected to arrive late in the evening and throughout the weekend.

The weekend does call for more rain, gusty winds and mountain snow that could become foothill snow. The arrival of colder air also means a chance for thunderstorms at the coast Saturday.

Snow levels may lower to 3,000 feet or even 2,000 feet by Sunday. That’s still too high for snow on coast range passes. Likely snow will accumulate on mountain passes like Hwy 26 and Gov. Camp Saturday going into Sunday. I think 1-3 inches at Govy is a reasonable outcome.

























Peak wind gusts Thursday

Rain totals from Thursday.

This model plot is depicting a warming trend next week.

King Tides



King Tides and Coastal Flood Advisory combine today through Saturday. Get your high tide times here.