Friday to bring a very stormy start to the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In the next 24 hours, we’ll make a quick transition from summer to fall.

Morning temperatures on Friday will start in the low 50s with daytime highs reaching the mid-70s. But it’s not so much the temperatures that will feel all that different — it’s the rain, gusty wind and possible thunderstorms.

You can relax for the first part of the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a southerly flow. Rain is not expected to arrive in Portland until the evening hours. It may be light rain initially around 5 or 6 p.m. with the arrival of a warm front. That rain intensity increases by late tonight.

Once a cold front passes, our chance of thunderstorms increases across the Willamette Valley and coast midday Saturday. Forecast rain totals could measure up to 1.5 to 2 inches by the end of the weekend.

The atmospheric river

From left to right: Analysis to a 24 hour forecast of an atmospheric river.

Interesting to note, we already began to feel the change from summer to fall on Thursday morning. Hillsboro Airport dropped to a record low of 37 degrees. While that’s only 1 degree below the 1987 record of 38, it’s still more than 10 below normal.

Portland International Airport PDX did not break any records but did drop to 45. The last time our low temp was that cold was back in the middle of May (May 21: 46º). The normal low this time of year is 54.

Rain Totals Friday night through Saturday night

First arrival of heavy rain late Friday night.



Gale warning

GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 10 seconds expected. * WHERE…Waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR from 10 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR out 10 NM. * WHEN…From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Wind advisory

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including highways 299, 395, the cities of Alturas, Canby and Willow Creek. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes the cities of Lakeview, Valley Falls, and portions of highways 140 east of Bly, 395 and highway 31 between Summer Lake and Lakeview. * WHEN…From noon to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could also lead to enhanced fire behavior on existing fires.

It’s a sharp turn from fire weather danger to wet and windy conditions.