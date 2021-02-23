Raging wind across the mountains, showers in the valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures for the Portland area will be in the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday morning. Isolated showers will be lingering with breaks for sunshine in-between as daytime highs reach the mid to upper 40s.
What a windy start to the week!
The highest observed gust at Mt. Hood Meadows Monday was 94 mph at the top of the Cascade chair. Tuesday morning mountain gusts are still going 45 – 55 mph above 5,000 feet. Wind gusts will eventually decrease later in the day, along with a big temp drop to the 20s at resort level.
At last check, it looks like Mt. Hood Meadows will have a delayed opening today. Around the corner from there, Timberline announced Tuesday morning that their storm recovery closure of the ski area will extend through Thursday.
NWAC has adjusted the avalanche risk for Mt. Hood backcountry Wednesday. It’s a slight improvement but not exactly the welcome wagon for snow lovers either. WA Cascades: an Avalanche Warning is in effect today.
The Cascades may receive an additional foot of snow this week.
THE NORTHWEST AVALANCHE CENTER HAS ISSUED AN AVALANCHE WARNING…
* WHAT…HIGH AVALANCHE DANGER IN THE WARNING AREA.
* WHERE…THE STEVENS PASS AREA AND THE MOUNTAINS ALONG THE EAST SLOPES OF THE WASHINGTON CASCADES FROM THE LAKE CHELAN TO I-90.
* WHEN…IN EFFECT THROUGH 6:00 PM PST TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS…VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS CONTINUE WITH STRONG WIND, COLD TEMPERATURES, AND ONGOING SNOW. VERY LARGE AVALANCHES COULD RUN FROM ABOVE INTO LOWER ELEVATION TERRAIN.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…STAY FAR AWAY FROM AND WELL OUT FROM UNDER OPEN SLOPES STEEPER THAN 30 DEGREES.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=avalanche%20warning
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET…
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches mainly along the Cascade crest. Winds gusting as high as 30 to 40 mph with blowing and drifting snow possible.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pdt&wwa=winter%20weather%20advisory
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.