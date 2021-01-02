Damaging wind, big dose of snow and rain Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend the greater of two weather evils plays out. That southerly wind will get your attention today. You may encounter impacts as minor as a soggy lawn to more significant toppled trees or power outages.

Wind gusts from the south will be strongest at the coast (up to 60-70 mph). It’s the kind of wind that is sure to exfoliate your skin from the sand blast on the beach, and it could make driving through the mountains unbearable with blowing snow. Foothill locations near Molalla and Scotts Mills may encounter gusts up to 50 mph around 10pm to midnight. Portland to Salem peak wind timing today: 1pm gusts 30-35 mph, 7pm – midnight gusts 40-45 mph.

Windy Advisory for the Willamette Valley

High Wind Watch for the coast range of NW Oregon

High Wind Warning for the Washington and Oregon coast

Storm Warning for the coastal waters of Oregon and Washington

High Surf Advisory for the Oregon and Washington coasts

A wind advisory is in effect from 4pm to midnight Saturday for all areas highlighted yellow.

A high wind warning is in effect for Oregon and Washington beaches from noon Saturday until 1am Sunday.

Forecast wind gusts for 1pm Saturday

Forecast wind gusts for 9pm Saturday

Snow and rain will be abundant this weekend. The potential for flooding exists in some areas and may be different from one county to the next. Why so much rain? We are tapping into a subtropical plume of moisture stretched across the Pacific for a couple thousand miles. This is an atmospheric river and we could collect 2+ inches in Portland in a matter of two days.

Coos, Curry, and Douglas County Hydrologic Outlook

Flood Watch for northwest and west central Washington

Gusty wind plus several inches of snow equals = Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades and surrounding slopes.

View of the parking lot at Mt. Hood Meadows Friday Jan. 1,2021

Impacts for mountain passes Saturday

Snow level hovers above Hwy 26 for the weekend and falls below passes by the middle of next week.

