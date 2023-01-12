PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you there winter? It’s me, the snow forecaster. Remember reading Judy Blume as a kid? This is the narrative running through my head for the month of January.

I’m digging into long range forecasts wondering, where is the cold, where is the dead of winter, where is my snowman? Then I’m reminded that the average January rainfall is just a hair over 5″ for Portland. The average snowfall for January is 1.7″.

But, the only thing coming from the sky this week is rain — and lots of it.

This rainy trend will last the next seven days, at least. A moderate atmospheric river will increase our rainfall totals. We may bring in close to 2 inches over the next four days. The heaviest rain will be focused at the Oregon coast and parts of northern California.

Daytime temperatures will linger in the low 50s Thursday and Friday, with a breezy easterly wind.

Weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service:

Beach Hazards Statement: North Oregon Coast-Central Oregon Coast-South Washington Coast- * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Keep children and pets away from the surf zone. Keep off of jetties, rocks and logs near the surf zone. If you see someone swept into the sea do not swim in after them. Call 911 and keep an eye on them until help arrives. High Wind Warning for South Central Oregon Coast: * WHAT...South to Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Oregon Coast from Cape Blanco south to Brookings. This impacts parts of Highway 101. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.