Rain is with us again, but snow is knocking on our door

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re almost there! We’re getting closer with just one more day, and then it will feel colder with lowering snow levels.
Until then, here’s how today plays out. Shower intensity picks up this morning. Wind gusts from the southwest may reach 15-20 mph in the Portland metro. Showers come to an end briefly this evening. Daytime highs will top off in the mid 40’s.
Up to a foot of snow may fall above 4,000 feet as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Cascades until 4 p.m. What will make driving the passes especially difficult will be the blowing snow and low visibility at times.
All signs are pointing to colder air trickling in beginning Friday. This may bring snow levels down to the coast range by Friday morning or by Friday night. Saturday, Christmas Day we expect a mass of sub zero Arctic air to advance southward over the Pacific Northwest. That cold air will sink to the valley floor and if we mix in some moisture it may turn to a snowy scene for the holiday. Traveling over the weekend may be snowy and slow. Make sure to keep up with our updates this week.
Winter Storm Warning – Cascades
IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 4000′
WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected around 4000 feet. 8 to 16 inches of snow will likely fall around 5000 feet and above. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County above 4000 ft.
WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.
IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous due to snow and ice covered roads, and low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads and very limited visibility. If you must travel in the mountains, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.