PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Showers, heavy at times, are possible across Oregon on Saturday with the chance for thunderstorms. If you’re scratching your head trying to remember the last time we had at least one inch of rain in a day, that was June 10 with 1.42 inches. The last day we had a max temp in the 50s was May 19 at 58 degrees.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday morning for the Cedar Creek Fire burn scar.

Snow: Plan on winter driving conditions over mountain passes this weekend. If you’re at Government Camp, you may encounter sticking snow under a hard snow shower, especially when the coldest air arrives Saturday.

It will be windy, which could create momentary white outs. However, the best chances for sticking snow will be above 4,000 feet over Santiam Pass and Willamette Pass.

Mt. Hood Meadows is targeting opening day for Nov. 25 with possible earlier preview days.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascades above 4,000 feet on Saturday with two to eight inches of snow possible along with gusty winds.





Saturday forecast rain totals















24 hr Rain totals Friday Oct. 21





Here’s the last 11 days of roller coaster highs for Portland

The air quality advisory has expired for greater Portland and beyond. A remaining advisory is in effect for areas in direct range of the Cedar Creek Fire including Deschutes and east Lane counties.