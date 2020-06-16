Rainbows, downpours and thunderstorms in store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Today starts wet and ends mostly dry. There may be enough clearing for a nice sunset after this upper-level trough departs to the east. You will see downpours in the mix this morning through the afternoon. Highs will remain below normal in the low to mid-60s today.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast. There’s a cold pool of air entering the picture today. Here are your graphics describing some of the volatile weather we may encounter today.

T-storms are possible across the valley by late morning or early afternoon.

Jet stream drives the weather. Strong winds aloft will aid in the instability.

CAPE values show us the level of instability.

Better chance for t-storms across central and eastern OR today.

The forecast high today of 64 keeps us below normal by 9 degrees.

We have had measurable rain almost every day for the last week and a half.

Despite the cold, wet weather and muddy yards, summer is this Saturday. Can you believe it?

The transition to dry weather begins late tonight. Partly cloudy to clear by Wednesday as a blocking ridge of high pressure sets up across the Pacific Northwest. Extended weather models are adding heat each day this week. Temps may climb into the low to mid 80s by Friday and last through Father’s Day weekend.

Why would we see more rainbows today? How do they form anyway?

In a nutshell, the sun is shining through water molecules and that light is bending or refracting. For a more in-depth description, the following information comes from NOAA SciJinks.

Sunlight is made up of many wavelengths—or colors—of light. Some of those wavelengths get bent more than others when the light enters the water droplet. Violet (the shortest wavelength of visible light) bends the most, red (the longest wavelength of visible light) bends the least. So when the light exits the water droplet, it is separated into all its wavelengths. The light reflecting back to you, the observer with the Sunlight coming from behind you, from the water droplets will appear separated into all the colors of the rainbow! Violet will be on the bottom and red on the top. https://scijinks.gov/rainbow/#:~:text=A%20rainbow%20is%20caused%20by,droplet%2C%20it%20makes%20a%20rainbow.

Read about the confirmed EF-0 tornado in Damascus from the evening of Saturday June 13 here.