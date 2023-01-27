PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain arrives in time for the morning commute. Most of Friday will be cloudy with limited rain after noon.

Next cold front arrives Saturday. Rain falls until the front passes, then it gets cold quickly with an easterly wind.

PDX snow accumulations could be a trace to less than an inch, if that. Timing could be anytime from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

The big story with this modified Arctic air is the subfreezing temperatures during the overnight to morning hours, 20s from Sunday to Wednesday. Meanwhile, wind chill temperatures are forecasted in the teens from Sunday to Monday.

Weather Alerts issued by the National Weather Service Portland:

Air Stagnation Advisory * WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected. * WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Wind Advisory * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.