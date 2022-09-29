PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Welcome to a damp, rainy fall feeling kind of morning Thursday.
If you haven’t already you’re about to find out how well your windshield wipers work after months of virtually no rain. The majority of rain is expected to fall Thursday morning as an upper trough swings through Oregon and Washington.
Rain totals may range from 0.25″ to 0.50″ for Portland. Rain tapers off Thursday afternoon. Chances are looking pretty good that we’ll be dry likely by sunset. Our newly found daytime highs in the low 70s will keep us close to normal for the end of September.
PDX rain totals from Wednesday: 0.13″
Expect conditions to warm up by Friday with highs back in the mid 80s this first weekend of October.
Swipe through the graphics below for a look at rain totals.
Air quality alert, despite some rain
From the National Weather Service and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency:
AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY…
The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality Advisory for the Lane County Cascades and Cascade Foothills, which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Thursday. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. The Cedar Creek wildfire burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. More information about air quality can be found at the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency website here.https://www.lrapa.org/