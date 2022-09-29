PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Welcome to a damp, rainy fall feeling kind of morning Thursday.

If you haven’t already you’re about to find out how well your windshield wipers work after months of virtually no rain. The majority of rain is expected to fall Thursday morning as an upper trough swings through Oregon and Washington.

Rain totals may range from 0.25″ to 0.50″ for Portland. Rain tapers off Thursday afternoon. Chances are looking pretty good that we’ll be dry likely by sunset. Our newly found daytime highs in the low 70s will keep us close to normal for the end of September.

PDX rain totals from Wednesday: 0.13″

Expect conditions to warm up by Friday with highs back in the mid 80s this first weekend of October.

Air quality alert, despite some rain