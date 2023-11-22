PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The heaviest of the rain will have passed through Portland by the time you start your morning commute at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Morning temperatures will sit in the upper 40’s.

As our latest front slides south you can expect the rain to taper off by mid to late morning. Portland could walk away from it all with 0.25″ of rain. Take your lunch outside because the rain moves out quickly. We’ll have cloudy skies but it will be dry by noon.

Daytime highs for Portland and Vancouver reach the low 50s on Wednesday. Clouds will break up just as the sun is going down at 4:34 p.m. in Portland. There’s a chance for some dreamy sunsets along the north Oregon coast Wednesday evening.

As clouds continue to part ways Wednesday night our temperatures will drop quickly to the low 40’s. There’s a chance parts of the Willamette Valley could see fog develop by Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving Teaser

Be ready for fog and near-freezing temperatures in the morning hours for the valley. As the day rolls along you will likely be greeted by dry turkeys, that is dry weather for your turkey dinner with a decent chance for a sunny afternoon.