PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cold water drains body heat up to 4 times faster than cold air. The North Oregon Coast sea surface temp is currently 53, which is slightly below the mean temperature for the last two weeks of May, according to NOAA’s coastal water temperature guide.

Cold shock can be just as severe and dangerous from water temperatures of 50-60 degrees as it is from water at 35 degrees.

