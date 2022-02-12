Record breaking 60’s in February! Get ready for a repeat today.

You’re not dreaming. It’s really February and this last week has felt like anything but winter. Max temperature records were tied and shattered across the state Friday. We’re likely to experience a repeat of warm and windy again today. Winds from the east will be gusty again and temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 50’s to the mid to upper 60’s.

Portland smashed its daily max temp record Friday. The new record is 67°. Old record was 62° (1971). High pressure and easterly winds helped warm us up on the lee side of the Cascades and Coast Range (adiabatic heating). Multiple locations experienced record warmth Friday. Take a look at these record event reports from the National Weather Service.

Record temperature reports

Easterly winds will spread out to the coast bringing temps well above normal today. Sunday remains warm-ish but may not be record breaking as wind direction will change and clouds will be increasing ahead of the next front.

Next chance for rain won’t happen until Monday, Valentine’s Day.

Friday’s highest temperatures. Notice Portland matched Atlanta

Friday’s max wind gusts





















As of Saturday, we have gone 9 days without measurable rain





Look at all that rain February of last year 2021

FEB 2022 to date. Pretty dry so far.

Drought update

