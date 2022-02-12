Record breaking 60’s in February! Get ready for a repeat today.

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You’re not dreaming. It’s really February and this last week has felt like anything but winter. Max temperature records were tied and shattered across the state Friday. We’re likely to experience a repeat of warm and windy again today. Winds from the east will be gusty again and temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 50’s to the mid to upper 60’s.  

Portland smashed its daily max temp record Friday. The new record is 67°. Old record was 62° (1971). High pressure and easterly winds helped warm us up on the lee side of the Cascades and Coast Range (adiabatic heating). Multiple locations experienced record warmth Friday. Take a look at these record event reports from the National Weather Service.

Record temperature reports

https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=pqr&issuedby=PQR&product=RER

https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=pdt&issuedby=PDT&product=RER

Easterly winds will spread out to the coast bringing temps well above normal today. Sunday remains warm-ish but may not be record breaking as wind direction will change and clouds will be increasing ahead of the next front.

Next chance for rain won’t happen until Monday, Valentine’s Day.

  • Record highs Friday
  • Friday’s highest temperatures
  • Friday’s highest temperatures. Notice Portland matched Atlanta
  • Friday’s max wind gusts
  • As of Saturday, we have gone 9 days without measurable rain
  • Look at all that rain February of last year 2021
  • FEB 2022 to date. Pretty dry so far.

Drought update

Snow drought explained

Well above-normal snow water equivalent (SWE) at the start of 2022 provided a buffer to mitigate the extreme dry spell over the past month—caused by a persistent ridge of high pressure off the West Coast—and avoid a rapid plunge into a snow drought across most of the region.

The West as a whole is trending towards snow drought conditions with below-normal SWE at 62% of the SNOTEL sites on February 8 compared to 21% on January 10.

The forecast includes a continued dry spell and above-normal temperatures. Along with increasing late winter sun angles, these conditions will work against snowpack accumulation.

https://www.drought.gov/drought-status-updates/snow-drought-current-conditions-and-impacts-west-6

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 19 2022 03:19 pm